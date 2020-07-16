Jul 16, 2020
China’s economy bounces back from the pandemic
China reports that its economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter from the same time last year. For June, economists expect retail sales numbers will be up again. We'll find out this morning. And, Americans fight food insecurity during COVID-19.
Segments From this episode
China's economy rebounds from COVID-19, growing 3.2% in the second quarter
That makes it the first major economy to rebound since COVID-19 hit.
What can we expect from June retail sales numbers on Thursday?
The numbers for May were a pleasant surprise. Economists expect them to be up again in June. Marketplace's Marielle Segarra reports.
As food insecurity grows during COVID-19, Little Free Pantries flourish
Like Little Free Libraries that offer free books for people in a neighborhood, the pantries offer a way for community members to donate food.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director