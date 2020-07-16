Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

China’s economy bounces back from the pandemic
Jul 16, 2020

China reports that its economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter from the same time last year. For June, economists expect retail sales numbers will be up again. We'll find out this morning. And, Americans fight food insecurity during COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

China's economy rebounds from COVID-19, growing 3.2% in the second quarter

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jennifer Pak and Alex Schroeder
Jul 16, 2020
That makes it the first major economy to rebound since COVID-19 hit.
For comparison, China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
What can we expect from June retail sales numbers on Thursday?

The numbers for May were a pleasant surprise. Economists expect them to be up again in June. Marketplace's Marielle Segarra reports.
COVID-19

As food insecurity grows during COVID-19, Little Free Pantries flourish

by Sue Carpenter
Jul 16, 2020
Like Little Free Libraries that offer free books for people in a neighborhood, the pantries offer a way for community members to donate food.
Deborah Binder of Edmonds, Washington, set up a Little Free Pantry in her yard to help food-insecure neighbors.
Courtesy Deborah Binder
Music from the episode

We Ain't Getting Any Younger Pt. 2 Jim James

