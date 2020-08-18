SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Why is China investigating the price of Australian wine?
Aug 18, 2020

Why is China investigating the price of Australian wine?

China alleges Australian wine imports are crowding out its domestic wine industry. It's the latest escalation in trade tensions between the two countries. The coronavirus causes chaos for college admissions in England.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Fury over COVID-19 changes to university admittance in England

by Victoria Craig
Aug 18, 2020
At first, a new COVID-19 system caused hundreds of thousands of entrance exam grades to be deflated.
Students hold signs as they take part in a protest march from Codsall Community High School to the office of Gavin Williamson, Britain's current education secretary, to demonstrate against the downgrading of university entrance exam results.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
