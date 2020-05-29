May 29, 2020
How capitalism needs to change, according to Ray Dalio
The founder of the biggest hedge fund has plans to restructure capitalism to better serve more people. And, the White House is out with an executive order to try to remove some legal protections for social media companies.
Stories From this episode
How Trump's executive order would change social media and the internet
Without the 1996 law Section 230, the internet as we know it would not exist.
Ray Dalio says we need to reform capitalism to make it work for everyone
"Isn't our objective to work together peacefully and achieve greatness together in a broad way?" Dalio asks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
