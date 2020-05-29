COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How capitalism needs to change, according to Ray Dalio
May 29, 2020

How capitalism needs to change, according to Ray Dalio

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The founder of the biggest hedge fund has plans to restructure capitalism to better serve more people. And, the White House is out with an executive order to try to remove some legal protections for social media companies.

Stories From this episode

How Trump's executive order would change social media and the internet

by Molly Wood
May 29, 2020
Without the 1996 law Section 230, the internet as we know it would not exist.
The executive order could lead to uncharted territory on the internet, where platforms either over- or under-censor everything.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Ray Dalio says we need to reform capitalism to make it work for everyone

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
May 29, 2020
"Isn't our objective to work together peacefully and achieve greatness together in a broad way?" Dalio asks.
Dalio says the combination of debt, a large wealth gap and an economic downturn create instability that history has shown leads to extreme conflict.
Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

For Sure American Football

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference