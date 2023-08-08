Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Campbell’s gets saucy
Campbell’s gets saucy

What's a canned soup company doing with a brand that makes $10 marinara sauce? Plus, digital nomads love Mexico City, and Italy just hit banks with a 40% windfall tax.

Mexico City opens arms to digital nomads, but locals say they’re paying the price

by Grace Heerman
Aug 8, 2023
A partnership between Mexico City and Airbnb is encouraging remote workers to stay longer, but locals say the expats are sending housing prices soaring.
The CDMX sign in Parque Francisco Villa, one of Mexico City's many green spaces. The influx of foreign purchasing power, thanks to increased tourism and remote workers, is accelerating gentrification in the city.
Grace Heerman
Why the market for expensive pasta sauce is expected to grow

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 8, 2023
The Campbell Soup Company is acquiring Sovos Brands, maker of Rao’s pasta sauce. It’s pricey, but with the economic future iffy, more people may decide to trade eating out for buying premium ingredients at home.
Campbell CEO argues that while Rao's sauce might seem expensive, it's affordable compared to going out to eat.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
