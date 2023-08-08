Campbell’s gets saucy
What's a canned soup company doing with a brand that makes $10 marinara sauce? Plus, digital nomads love Mexico City, and Italy just hit banks with a 40% windfall tax.
Mexico City opens arms to digital nomads, but locals say they’re paying the price
A partnership between Mexico City and Airbnb is encouraging remote workers to stay longer, but locals say the expats are sending housing prices soaring.
Why the market for expensive pasta sauce is expected to grow
The Campbell Soup Company is acquiring Sovos Brands, maker of Rao’s pasta sauce. It’s pricey, but with the economic future iffy, more people may decide to trade eating out for buying premium ingredients at home.
