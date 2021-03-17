The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Uber to classify U.K. drivers as “workers”
Mar 17, 2021

Uber to classify U.K. drivers as "workers"

That means the ride-hailing service has agreed to offer minimum wage, vacation pay and retirement contributions to drivers in the U.K. Plus, awaiting announcements from the Federal Reserve later today, a look at interest rates in the market. And, the impossible choice many Latinx people face between economic security and family health amid the pandemic.

Uber to give U.K. drivers minimum wage, retirement plan and more

by David Brancaccio and Victoria Craig
Mar 17, 2021
Uber's regional general manager said payment for these added benefits won't come from higher fees for passengers.
In this photo illustration, a closeup of an Uber app is seen on an iPhone on Feb. 19, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Investors are expecting the economy to start heating back up. You can see it in interest rates.

"Coming into the year, that 10-year [Treasury] interest rate was well below 1%. Right now, it's at 1.67%. That's a huge move," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "It's unlikely that the chairman of the Fed, today, will change their messaging, which is that they're not going to move interest rates at all. But the market is certainly anticipating a move eventually."
Race and Economy

Complex, enduring economic factors put Latinx people at high risk for COVID

by Adam Rayes
Mar 17, 2021
In one Colorado county, many Latinx people work in "essential" jobs and live with roommates or relatives, making them vulnerable.
With so many high-risk factors, some members of the Latinx community don't know how they could realistically avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Waves Joey Bada$$

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
