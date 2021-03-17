Mar 17, 2021
Uber to classify U.K. drivers as “workers”
That means the ride-hailing service has agreed to offer minimum wage, vacation pay and retirement contributions to drivers in the U.K. Plus, awaiting announcements from the Federal Reserve later today, a look at interest rates in the market. And, the impossible choice many Latinx people face between economic security and family health amid the pandemic.
Uber to give U.K. drivers minimum wage, retirement plan and more
Uber's regional general manager said payment for these added benefits won't come from higher fees for passengers.
Investors are expecting the economy to start heating back up. You can see it in interest rates.
"Coming into the year, that 10-year [Treasury] interest rate was well below 1%. Right now, it's at 1.67%. That's a huge move," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "It's unlikely that the chairman of the Fed, today, will change their messaging, which is that they're not going to move interest rates at all. But the market is certainly anticipating a move eventually."
Complex, enduring economic factors put Latinx people at high risk for COVID
In one Colorado county, many Latinx people work in "essential" jobs and live with roommates or relatives, making them vulnerable.
