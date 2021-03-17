Uber to classify U.K. drivers as “workers”

Investors are expecting the economy to start heating back up. You can see it in interest rates.

"Coming into the year, that 10-year [Treasury] interest rate was well below 1%. Right now, it's at 1.67%. That's a huge move," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "It's unlikely that the chairman of the Fed, today, will change their messaging, which is that they're not going to move interest rates at all. But the market is certainly anticipating a move eventually."