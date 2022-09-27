British pound remains in a stable condition
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England will face questions on its response to yesterday's decline in the value of sterling. The pound came back slightly after reaching record lows on Monday. And Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks to the BBC's Zoe Kleinman about the lack of women in the tech sector – he's at a forum dedicated to getting more women into the industry.
