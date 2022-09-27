Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
British pound remains in a stable condition
Sep 27, 2022

British pound remains in a stable condition

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England will face questions on its response to yesterday's decline in the value of sterling. The pound came back slightly after reaching record lows on Monday. And Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks to the BBC's Zoe Kleinman about the lack of women in the tech sector – he's at a forum dedicated to getting more women into the industry.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 AM PDT
7:43
2:34 AM PDT
7:59
2:41 AM PDT
1:50
5:57 PM PDT
17:39
4:15 PM PDT
28:08
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Why investors are bailing on the UK
Why investors are bailing on the UK
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
When it comes to health apps, don't count on HIPAA to protect your medical info
When it comes to health apps, don't count on HIPAA to protect your medical info
Cory Doctorow: Tech companies squeeze artists for profit in "chokepoint capitalism" 
Marketplace Tech
Cory Doctorow: Tech companies squeeze artists for profit in "chokepoint capitalism" 