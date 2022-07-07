British PM Boris Johnson to resign
From the BBC World Service: Days of political turmoil in London have culminated in an agreement today from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down. Foreign ministers from 20 of the world's biggest economies are gathering in Bali to talk about disruptions to food and energy supplies. And we hear what like is like for businesses in Kyiv today.
