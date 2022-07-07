Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

British PM Boris Johnson to resign
Jul 7, 2022

British PM Boris Johnson to resign

From the BBC World Service: Days of political turmoil in London have culminated in an agreement today from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down. Foreign ministers from 20 of the world's biggest economies are gathering in Bali to talk about disruptions to food and energy supplies. And we hear what like is like for businesses in Kyiv today.

