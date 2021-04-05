Apr 5, 2021
A British traffic light system could open up international travel
From the BBC World Service: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to explain how it would work and give details about vaccine passports. Also, India introduces new restrictions around its financial capital, Mumbai, as the country faces a second COVID surge. And, how hiring for top jobs has changed during the pandemic.
