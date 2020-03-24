As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 24, 2020
Fancy a virtual tour this lunchtime?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
As Britain tightens its lockdown, one tourist guide has a novel approach to working from home. Share buybacks face criticism as governments and banks provide emergency supports for companies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.