Britain celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Jun 2, 2022

Britain celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

From the BBC World Service: Britain begins four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. Hospitality industry bodies believe $2.5 billion will be spent over the jubilee weekend, but we hear why that might not be quite be the economic boost you'd expect. And just what is a royal warrant – and why do companies big and small want one?

