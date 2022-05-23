Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Breastfeeding proves to be a complicated countermove to baby formula shortage
May 23, 2022

The baby formula shortage has led many parents to consider breastfeeding. That comes with a variety of costs and barriers, especially in workplace culture. Zoom exploded during the pandemic and has become a fixture in the American workplace lexicon. But what's Zoom to do with all that money? President Biden, on the final day of his Asia tour, launched a new economic alliance with 12 Indo-Pacific nations.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Zoom grew like crazy during the pandemic. Now what?

by Andy Uhler
May 23, 2022
The company known for its video conferencing platform is sitting on a lot of cash. Some investors are wondering where the company can go from here.
Like Peloton, a lot of folks who were going to buy Zoom products already have by now.
Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

