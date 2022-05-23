Breastfeeding proves to be a complicated countermove to baby formula shortage
The baby formula shortage has led many parents to consider breastfeeding. That comes with a variety of costs and barriers, especially in workplace culture. Zoom exploded during the pandemic and has become a fixture in the American workplace lexicon. But what's Zoom to do with all that money? President Biden, on the final day of his Asia tour, launched a new economic alliance with 12 Indo-Pacific nations.
Zoom grew like crazy during the pandemic. Now what?
The company known for its video conferencing platform is sitting on a lot of cash. Some investors are wondering where the company can go from here.
