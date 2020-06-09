Jun 9, 2020
Discrimination allegations at Bon Appétit, Refinery29
The editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit magazine, Adam Rapoport, has resigned after a photograph of him in brownface resurfaced. And, one college in Wisconsin is overhauling its academic calendar to prepare for a return to campus amid COVID-19.
Stories From this episode
Bon Appétit editor-in-chief resigns after brownface photo resurfaces
Allegations of racial discrimination and pay disparity at the magazine have followed.
How one college is planning to reopen campus in the fall, amid COVID-19
Beloit College's pandemic response includes overhauling the academic calendar.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director