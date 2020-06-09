Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Discrimination allegations at Bon Appétit, Refinery29
Jun 9, 2020
Jun 9, 2020

Discrimination allegations at Bon Appétit, Refinery29

The editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit magazine, Adam Rapoport, has resigned after a photograph of him in brownface resurfaced. And, one college in Wisconsin is overhauling its academic calendar to prepare for a return to campus amid COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief resigns after brownface photo resurfaces

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 9, 2020
Allegations of racial discrimination and pay disparity at the magazine have followed.
The photo of Adam Rapoport and his wife ⁠— which was apparently first posted on Instagram in 2013 ⁠— shows the couple dressed as stereotypes of Puerto Ricans.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM
COVID-19

How one college is planning to reopen campus in the fall, amid COVID-19

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 9, 2020
Beloit College's pandemic response includes overhauling the academic calendar.
Along with changing its academic calendar, Beloit College is planning to give students single rooms and limit class sizes to 10.
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images
