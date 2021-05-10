Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

BioNTech’s plan to make 1 billion vaccines a year in China
May 10, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The German biotech company says it will make the shots in a joint venture with Shanghai-based Fosun Pharmaceuticals. BioNTech will also build a factory and a regional headquarters in Singapore. Plus, tourism-dependent Cyprus opens up to visitors from 65 countries. And, five things about shopping in a post-pandemic world.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Tote-ally awesome! 
