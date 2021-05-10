May 10, 2021
BioNTech’s plan to make 1 billion vaccines a year in China
From the BBC World Service: The German biotech company says it will make the shots in a joint venture with Shanghai-based Fosun Pharmaceuticals. BioNTech will also build a factory and a regional headquarters in Singapore. Plus, tourism-dependent Cyprus opens up to visitors from 65 countries. And, five things about shopping in a post-pandemic world.
