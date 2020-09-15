Sep 15, 2020
The clock of global progress seems to be spinning backward
A new analysis suggests holiday shopping numbers could actually be up. Plus, why Apple might be waiting to unveil a new iPhone model. Also, another automaker settles over emissions cheating. And, Bill Gates on coronavirus vaccine development.
Segments From this episode
Will spending by the wealthy offset fewer holiday purchases by everyone else?
We put that question to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds.
Apple's September event, usually headlined by a new iPhone, is different this year
Apple will probably debut its 5G-connected iPhone next month.
It wasn't just Volkswagen that rigged diesel cars to overpollute and still pass emissions tests
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
New Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation report finds the pandemic has so far wiped out 25 years of progress on global well-being
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood spoke with Bill Gates.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director