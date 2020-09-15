SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

The clock of global progress seems to be spinning backward
Sep 15, 2020

A new analysis suggests holiday shopping numbers could actually be up. Plus, why Apple might be waiting to unveil a new iPhone model. Also, another automaker settles over emissions cheating. And, Bill Gates on coronavirus vaccine development.

Segments From this episode

Will spending by the wealthy offset fewer holiday purchases by everyone else?

We put that question to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds.
Apple's September event, usually headlined by a new iPhone, is different this year

by Erika Beras
Sep 15, 2020
Apple will probably debut its 5G-connected iPhone next month.
This year, Apple could continue its transition to providing more services, like music, news, TV and cloud storage.
Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP via Getty Images
It wasn't just Volkswagen that rigged diesel cars to overpollute and still pass emissions tests

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
New Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation report finds the pandemic has so far wiped out 25 years of progress on global well-being

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood spoke with Bill Gates.
Music from the episode

4/17/1975 Rob Viktum

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
