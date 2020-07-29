Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

How did the titans of tech become so powerful?
Jul 29, 2020

How did the titans of tech become so powerful?

Four CEOs of Big Tech companies testify before Congress. Investors consider second-quarter earnings from GM, Boeing and more. And, you'll be able to watch Universal Pictures movies at home sooner after their releases thanks to a new deal with AMC.

Segments From this episode

Are the Big Tech companies breaking antitrust rules? Their CEOs testify before Congress.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jul 29, 2020
Members of Congress believe that these companies are abusing their power. But have they done anything illegal?
This composite photo shows, from left to right, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
(Chip Somodevilla, Matt Winkelmeyer, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
GM's $758 million loss in the second quarter; Apple's strong iPhone sales numbers in China; Fed meeting

A lot is on the mind of investors today. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
AMC agrees to shorten the amount of time Universal Pictures movies must play in theaters before going to on-demand viewing

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on this landmark deal that points to how times are changing for the film industry.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
