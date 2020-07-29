Jul 29, 2020
How did the titans of tech become so powerful?
Four CEOs of Big Tech companies testify before Congress. Investors consider second-quarter earnings from GM, Boeing and more. And, you'll be able to watch Universal Pictures movies at home sooner after their releases thanks to a new deal with AMC.
Are the Big Tech companies breaking antitrust rules? Their CEOs testify before Congress.
Members of Congress believe that these companies are abusing their power. But have they done anything illegal?
GM's $758 million loss in the second quarter; Apple's strong iPhone sales numbers in China; Fed meeting
A lot is on the mind of investors today. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
AMC agrees to shorten the amount of time Universal Pictures movies must play in theaters before going to on-demand viewing
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on this landmark deal that points to how times are changing for the film industry.
