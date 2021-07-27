Big Tech benefits from big spending
New York City and cities in California now have vaccination requirements for their respective workforces. We also take a look at where Chinese stocks stand.
Segments From this episode
Rising IT spending lifts tech giants
Companies are spending more on tech, and that is expected to help the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet, which report earnings today.
Vaccination requirements initiated in New York, California
Some government employers are requiring vaccinations for their workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director