Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Big Tech benefits from big spending
Jul 27, 2021

Big Tech benefits from big spending

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
New York City and cities in California now have vaccination requirements for their respective workforces. We also take a look at where Chinese stocks stand.

Segments From this episode

Rising IT spending lifts tech giants

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 27, 2021
Companies are spending more on tech, and that is expected to help the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet, which report earnings today.
Big tech companies will be releasing their earnings this week and are likely to see a boost from increased IT spending.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Vaccination requirements initiated in New York, California

Some government employers are requiring vaccinations for their workers.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month