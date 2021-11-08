Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Biden’s infrastructure bill is about to be signed and sealed, but what will it deliver?
Nov 8, 2021

Biden's infrastructure bill is about to be signed and sealed, but what will it deliver?

Also today: While the Friday jobs report showed gains in the labor market overall, one area that still appears stuck is the public sector, especially state government jobs and public schools. Amazon is setting up shop in Cathedral City, with a warehouse nearing completion. How does the arrival of a company like Amazon impact the community around it upon its arrival?

Segments From this episode

What happens to a local job market when Amazon comes to town?

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 8, 2021
In Cathedral City, California, a new Amazon facility may attract workers from traditional tourism-economy jobs.
The site of a future Amazon facility in Cathedral City, California. The giant retailer has nearly doubled the size of its fulfillment network since the start of the pandemic.
Amanda Peacher
