Biden sets sights on windfall from oil companies
We get a little into the size and scope of trying to enact a profits tax on oil companies. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan joins us for market discussion. The New York pay transparency law went into effect today, and we look at its potential impact on gender and wage gaps. A pair of propositions on sports betting will soon be facing California voters.
Segments From this episode
Pay transparency is now the law of the land in New York City
Starting today, any company in New York City with at least four employees will be required to include salary ranges in their job postings.
California voters will soon weigh in on sports betting
Several tribes are asking voters to pass a measure that would allow sports gambling on tribal lands and race tracks. Opponents say it could hurt card rooms.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer