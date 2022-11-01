Pay transparency is now the law of the land in New York City

It’s official: If you’re looking at jobs in New York City, you should now be able to see what they pay.

“It’s a big deal, because prior to the law, really only about a third of companies were doing this,” said Zoe Cullen at Harvard Business School, who added that it’s particularly significant to have pay transparency in such a major job market.

“A lot of people are going to be affected,” she said. “And on top of that, it means that for an employer who’s searching for job applicants in the New York City area, it’s going to be hard to circumvent such a law by searching elsewhere.”

When applicants — and existing employees — can see salary ranges up front, it helps reduce pay disparities for women and people of color, said Andrea Johnson at the National Women’s Law Center.

“It’s really the major tool we’ve identified for closing gender wage gaps, because it strengthens worker power, and employer accountability,” she said.

Pay transparency laws are starting to take off across the country, she said.

Colorado already has a similar law in place and both California and Washington State will too, starting in January.