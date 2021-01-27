I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

For-profit prisons fall out of favor
Jan 27, 2021

For-profit prisons fall out of favor

Biden cracks down on the private prison industry by executive order. Plus, a push to reopen the Obamacare enrollment window during the pandemic. Also, a quick explainer on what's happening with GameStop's stock. And, we'll learn today if Apple was able to keep up its strong pandemic performance.

Biden issues executive order telling Department of Justice not to renew contracts with privately run prisons

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Biden administration wants to make it easier to enroll for Obamacare

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
What's going on with GameStop's stock, and what does it mean for the rest of the market?

The price of GameStop shares was up a little over 100% Wednesday at open compared to close the day before. The jump has to do with short sellers previously betting on the stock falling, and now other investors, including day traders, buying more and more of it to pump the price up. This has actually led to some volatility in other stocks "And now, some investors are looking at this example and saying, 'I can look at other businesses where the market expects the business to decline over time, and where investors have made the bet that that decline will happen,' and they're thinking that they can profit from that in the same way that they can profit from the GameStop stock now reversing and going up," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. That can make for a "very confusing market," Schmidt said.
Apple looks to build on strong end to 2020

by Erika Beras
Jan 27, 2021
The company's fourth quarter earnings hit a new high at a time when personal devices took on added importance.
The pandemic has made electronics more important for those working or learning from home.
Jenny Evans/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
COVID-19
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study
COVID-19
Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study
Tell us how you shop
How We Shop
Tell us how you shop
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.