Jan 20, 2021

Europe welcomes “new dawn” in U.S. ahead of inauguration

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined hopes for cooperation with the U.S. as a new administration is installed. Plus, a look at how the Biden administration's planned immigration policies will affect migrants from Central America. And, we ask what the Biden administration could learn from Big Macs.

Segments From this episode

One way to value currencies? Compare Big Mac prices.

by Victoria Craig
Jan 20, 2021
What the popular McDonald’s sandwich has to do with currency manipulation, trade policy and the incoming Biden administration.
The idea is that by drawing such comparisons across countries, you can determine whether prices are too high or too low relative to overall economic output.
Courtesy McDonald's via YouTube
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
