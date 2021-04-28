Apr 28, 2021
The history of the first 100 days in office
As President Biden marks his first 100 days in office, we look at how this presidential milestone became a thing. Plus, blockbuster quarterly results continue for Big Tech companies, but they're trying to figure out what life looks like as the pandemic recedes. And, why didn't big banks see the risks of Archegos Capital Management?
Segments From this episode
Big Tech companies saw growth accelerate amid COVID
Now, these firms have to figure out what their roles might be if and when more people start going back to the office.
Global banks' losses from hedge fund Archegos Capital are reportedly in the $10 billion range now
Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, has more.
As Biden marks first 100 days, a look back at the presidential milestone's economic history
It started with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
