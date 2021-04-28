The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses
The history of the first 100 days in office
Apr 28, 2021

The history of the first 100 days in office

As President Biden marks his first 100 days in office, we look at how this presidential milestone became a thing. Plus, blockbuster quarterly results continue for Big Tech companies, but they're trying to figure out what life looks like as the pandemic recedes. And, why didn't big banks see the risks of Archegos Capital Management?

Segments From this episode

Big Tech companies saw growth accelerate amid COVID

Now, these firms have to figure out what their roles might be if and when more people start going back to the office.
A more widespread return to in-person work could affect subscription-based services, says Scott Kessler of Third Bridge.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Global banks' losses from hedge fund Archegos Capital are reportedly in the $10 billion range now

Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, has more.
As Biden marks first 100 days, a look back at the presidential milestone's economic history

It started with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Music from the episode

Chamakay Blood Orange

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
