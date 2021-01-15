Jan 15, 2021
Biden’s wish list for economic relief
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The details on what's in President-elect Joe Biden's "American Rescue Plan" to get people through the pandemic. Plus, employers incentivize workers getting vaccinated. And, why bigger investors are starting to take Bitcoin more seriously.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan includes additional direct payments to Americans, increased federal unemployment benefits and more
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Companies with front-line workers offer incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Bigger investors are starting to take Bitcoin seriously
More institutional investors believe Bitcoin is standing the test of time, says Jordi Visser of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director