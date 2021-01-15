I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Biden’s wish list for economic relief
Jan 15, 2021

Biden's wish list for economic relief

The details on what's in President-elect Joe Biden's "American Rescue Plan" to get people through the pandemic. Plus, employers incentivize workers getting vaccinated. And, why bigger investors are starting to take Bitcoin more seriously.

Segments From this episode

Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan includes additional direct payments to Americans, increased federal unemployment benefits and more

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Companies with front-line workers offer incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Bigger investors are starting to take Bitcoin seriously

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 15, 2021
More institutional investors believe Bitcoin is standing the test of time, says Jordi Visser of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers.
"That's what's changed this time — time and the quality of the investors," Jordi Visser, of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, says about Bitcoin's development.
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bright Moments Flamingosis, The Kount

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
