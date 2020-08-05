Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Blast in Beirut hits a country already deep in crisis
Aug 5, 2020

Blast in Beirut hits a country already deep in crisis

The explosion killed at least 100 people, wounded 4,000 and caused between $3 billion and $5 billion in damage. U.S. private payrolls added fewer jobs than expected in July. The U.S. and China reportedly plan to review their trade deal.

Segments From this episode

Lebanon, already reeling from a collapse of its financial system, suffers deadly explosion

From our editorial partner the BBC, Middle East correspondent Lina Sinjab and Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen have more on the devastating situation.
Private payrolls see significant slowdown in job growth for the month of July

They added 167,000 jobs last month, according to ADP. That's far below what was expected. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
U.S., China reportedly planning to meet and review phase one trade deal

Marketplace's Scott Tong reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
