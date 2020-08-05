Aug 5, 2020
Blast in Beirut hits a country already deep in crisis
The explosion killed at least 100 people, wounded 4,000 and caused between $3 billion and $5 billion in damage. U.S. private payrolls added fewer jobs than expected in July. The U.S. and China reportedly plan to review their trade deal.
Segments From this episode
Lebanon, already reeling from a collapse of its financial system, suffers deadly explosion
From our editorial partner the BBC, Middle East correspondent Lina Sinjab and Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen have more on the devastating situation.
Private payrolls see significant slowdown in job growth for the month of July
They added 167,000 jobs last month, according to ADP. That's far below what was expected. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
U.S., China reportedly planning to meet and review phase one trade deal
Marketplace's Scott Tong reports.
