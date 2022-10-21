How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Battle against inflation plays out in the housing market
Oct 21, 2022

Battle against inflation plays out in the housing market

Spencer Platt via Getty Images
First, the Biden student loan forgiveness plan passes a couple of legal tests. Then, Chris Low of FHN Financial offers up market insight. The BBC looks at how inflation has affected preparations for Diwali.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

