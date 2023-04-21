Earth Day is this Saturday. Invest in Marketplace’s coverage of climate change and how it intersects with the economy.
Bank result omens
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Just about one week into companies reporting results for the first quarter, we take stock of what we've learned from banks sharing their numbers. For the most part, they seem to have done pretty well, considering the past three months included the sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But there are signs that the sector is bracing for a possible economic downturn in the months ahead. Also, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has just ended and billions of people around the world are now celebrating Eid. A big aspect of the holy month, and the Muslim faith in general, is zakat or charitable giving. During the pandemic, charitable donations increased across the U.S. generally, and so did zakat. Then, inflation entered the mix.
Segments From this episode
Big banks reported a strong first quarter but are still bracing for economic downturn
The big banks made big money.
Why charitable giving is an essential element of Ramadan
A look at how economic headwinds economy may have affected giving this Ramadan.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC