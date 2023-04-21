Bank result omens

Just about one week into companies reporting results for the first quarter, we take stock of what we've learned from banks sharing their numbers. For the most part, they seem to have done pretty well, considering the past three months included the sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But there are signs that the sector is bracing for a possible economic downturn in the months ahead. Also, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has just ended and billions of people around the world are now celebrating Eid. A big aspect of the holy month, and the Muslim faith in general, is zakat or charitable giving. During the pandemic, charitable donations increased across the U.S. generally, and so did zakat. Then, inflation entered the mix.