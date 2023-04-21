The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Bank result omens
Apr 21, 2023

Bank result omens

Given that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank marked the largest bank failure since 2008, it can feel easy to draw comparisons to the start of the Great Recession. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Just about one week into companies reporting results for the first quarter, we take stock of what we've learned from banks sharing their numbers. For the most part, they seem to have done pretty well, considering the past three months included the sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But there are signs that the sector is bracing for a possible economic downturn in the months ahead. Also, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has just ended and billions of people around the world are now celebrating Eid. A big aspect of the holy month, and the Muslim faith in general, is zakat or charitable giving. During the pandemic, charitable donations increased across the U.S. generally, and so did zakat. Then, inflation entered the mix.

Banks in Turmoil

Big banks reported a strong first quarter but are still bracing for economic downturn

by Henry Epp
Apr 21, 2023
The big banks made big money.
Big banks have done well despite the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. 
REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images
Why charitable giving is an essential element of Ramadan

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 21, 2023
A look at how economic headwinds economy may have affected giving this Ramadan.
Getty Images
