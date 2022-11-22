Attention, holiday shoppers. Black Friday is shaping up to be big.
Diane Swonk of KPMG joins us to talk about how holiday discounts could be even deeper this season. We try to determine which way the oil-producing cartel OPEC+ is leaning. Also, why are schools and students attractive hacker targets?
Segments From this episode
Why schools and students are lucrative ransomware targets
A group called Vice Society has raised the attention of authorities for launching cyberattacks on the education sector.
What's OPEC+ planning for oil production? It could go either way.
Analysts say the cartel might cut production if oil prices keep falling, but it could also expand output if supply tightens amid cold temperatures and restrictions on Russian oil.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer