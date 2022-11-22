How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Attention, holiday shoppers. Black Friday is shaping up to be big.
Nov 22, 2022

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Diane Swonk of KPMG joins us to talk about how holiday discounts could be even deeper this season. We try to determine which way the oil-producing cartel OPEC+ is leaning. Also, why are schools and students attractive hacker targets?

Segments From this episode

Why schools and students are lucrative ransomware targets

by Dina Temple-Raston
Nov 22, 2022
A group called Vice Society has raised the attention of authorities for launching cyberattacks on the education sector.
Because students have no existing credit histories, their data can be appealing to identity thieves.
John Moore/Getty Images
What's OPEC+ planning for oil production? It could go either way.

by Justin Ho
Nov 22, 2022
Analysts say the cartel might cut production if oil prices keep falling, but it could also expand output if supply tightens amid cold temperatures and restrictions on Russian oil.
OPEC headquarters in Vienna. It's hard to predict where oil output, and prices, are headed before the year is out.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

