Apr 27, 2021
Who ya gonna call? Trustbusters!
Where do you start if you want to fix society's ills? With antitrust law, the rules of corporate competition, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., argues in her new book. And, a new survey finds that most consumers worry about pollution and waste from fast-food containers. From a sustainability and consumer loyalty perspective, there's an opportunity here.
Segments From this episode
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it's time to take on monopolies in Big Tech, pharma and more
"We have a serious competition problem," Klobuchar said. "It’s hurting our families, our workers, our democracy."
Survey finds consumers are concerned about waste from fast-food containers
That concern won't necessarily translate into a change in consumer behavior.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director