Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Who ya gonna call? Trustbusters!
Apr 27, 2021

Who ya gonna call? Trustbusters!

Where do you start if you want to fix society's ills? With antitrust law, the rules of corporate competition, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., argues in her new book. And, a new survey finds that most consumers worry about pollution and waste from fast-food containers. From a sustainability and consumer loyalty perspective, there's an opportunity here.

Segments From this episode

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it's time to take on monopolies in Big Tech, pharma and more

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Apr 27, 2021
"We have a serious competition problem," Klobuchar said. "It’s hurting our families, our workers, our democracy."
"We have this history in our country of rejuvenating capitalism and using the antitrust laws to do that," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., says.
Christopher Gregory-Rivera
Survey finds consumers are concerned about waste from fast-food containers

by Andy Uhler
Apr 27, 2021
That concern won't necessarily translate into a change in consumer behavior.
Young respondents in particular self-reported paying attention to a company’s sustainability practices.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Point Blank - Instrumental Sign Of The Times

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
