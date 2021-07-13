Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

An experiment to reduce child poverty begins
Jul 13, 2021

An experiment to reduce child poverty begins

Starting Thursday, most families will receive $300 per child, per month, from the federal government. Experts estimate the expanded child tax credit can cut child poverty by half. Plus, how inflation can disproportionately hurt retirees on fixed incomes and how to interpret the second-quarter earnings this week of big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
