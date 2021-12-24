Airlines (and omicron) bring an unwanted holiday offering: Flight cancellations
Also today: We find that the U.S. health care system has some inherent flaws when it comes to COVID testing. The BBC reports on Beijing hitting back at the new U.S. law thats banning imports from China's Xinjiang region.
Segments From this episode
The U.S. health care system isn't set up great for COVID-19 testing
We have a slow regulatory process, fragmented providers and a focus on treating disease over preventing it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director