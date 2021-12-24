Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Airlines (and omicron) bring an unwanted holiday offering: Flight cancellations
Dec 24, 2021

Airlines (and omicron) bring an unwanted holiday offering: Flight cancellations

Also today: We find that the U.S. health care system has some inherent flaws when it comes to COVID testing. The BBC reports on Beijing hitting back at the new U.S. law thats banning imports from China's Xinjiang region.

COVID-19

The U.S. health care system isn't set up great for COVID-19 testing

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 24, 2021
We have a slow regulatory process, fragmented providers and a focus on treating disease over preventing it.
Binax COVID-19 testing kits are handed out in the in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 23. While about 40 companies manufacture COVID tests in Europe, stricter regulations mean only about a dozen manufacturers are approved in the U.S.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

