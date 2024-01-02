My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Afghan women grapple with the Taliban’s university ban, one year on
Jan 2, 2024

Afghan women grapple with the Taliban’s university ban, one year on

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Above, female students graduate from Benawa University in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in March 2022. Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images
Three women who share how the lack of higher education opportunities has affected their lives.

Segments From this episode

The mood of the markets in the new year

by David Brancaccio

In the first minutes of trading of the new year, both bonds and stocks were in bit of a sulk. But whatever your mood going into this year, it’s important not to let it get the best of when making financial decisions. We check in with David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A year after the Taliban barred women from universities, many remain bereft of options

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 2, 2024
The World Bank has warned the ban on educating women will hurt the country’s prospects for economic growth. 
Male students stand in front of a poster ordering women to wear hijabs at a private university in Kabul in March 2023. Women have been unable to attend universities in Afghanistan since December 2022.
Wakil Koshar/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A look at the year ahead in tech

In the tech world, 2023 will be remembered as the year that artificial intelligence went mainstream. Investors are pouring money into the sector. So what could 2024 bring? The BBC’s technology editor, Zoe Kleinman, has more.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:20 AM PST
1:34
7:43 AM PST
7:28
3:06 AM PST
5:01
3:00 AM PST
27:37
Jan 1, 2024
26:44
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"