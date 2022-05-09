Abortion rights groups are mobilizing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

Abortion rights groups had already planned to ramp up spending ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. And that was before the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion, which could now further change things. We spoke to Mary Ziegler, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, about the future of these lobbying for abortion rights and anti-abortion groups. Plus, the White House unveiled a plan this morning to connect more Americans to high-speed internet as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.