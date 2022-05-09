Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Abortion rights groups are mobilizing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
May 9, 2022

Abortion rights groups are mobilizing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

Abortion rights groups had already planned to ramp up spending ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. And that was before the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion, which could now further change things. We spoke to Mary Ziegler, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, about the future of these lobbying for abortion rights and anti-abortion groups. Plus, the White House unveiled a plan this morning to connect more Americans to high-speed internet as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Segments From this episode

There's a lot of money on both sides of the abortion debate. How much does it matter?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 9, 2022
When it comes to reproductive rights, political spending doesn't always correlate with policy outcomes.
When it comes to reproductive rights, political spending doesn't always correlate with policy outcomes.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

