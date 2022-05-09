Abortion rights groups are mobilizing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Abortion rights groups had already planned to ramp up spending ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. And that was before the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion, which could now further change things. We spoke to Mary Ziegler, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, about the future of these lobbying for abortion rights and anti-abortion groups. Plus, the White House unveiled a plan this morning to connect more Americans to high-speed internet as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Segments From this episode
There's a lot of money on both sides of the abortion debate. How much does it matter?
When it comes to reproductive rights, political spending doesn't always correlate with policy outcomes.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer