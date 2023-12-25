Holiday ShoppingMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

A pulse check on holiday travel and holiday hiring
Dec 25, 2023

A pulse check on holiday travel and holiday hiring

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
While this holiday travel season is expected to be a busy one, holiday hiring doesn't appear to be as consumer spending.

Segments From this episode

Unwrapping holiday travel

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

It’s beginning to look a lot like a busy holiday travel period, with packed planes and congested roads. But how are prices looking?

How did seasonal hiring pan out?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 25, 2023
Holiday shopping was up — but seasonal hiring was cautious and often depended on the size of the business.
Holiday hiring in transportation and warehousing, mostly for e-commerce, fell about 20%.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

