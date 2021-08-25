Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A look inside racially biased home lending algorithms
Aug 25, 2021

A look inside racially biased home lending algorithms

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: President Biden signed an executive order halting new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands. So, why is the administration about to auction off new leases? 

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

How mortgage algorithms perpetuate racial disparity in home lending

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Aug 25, 2021
A new investigation finds that people of color are more likely to have their mortgage applications rejected than comparable white applicants.
A new investigation finds that people of color are more likely have their mortgage applications rejected than similar white applicants.
Glenn Hunt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:30 AM PDT
10:34
2:33 AM PDT
8:20
7:52 AM PDT
1:50
5:26 PM PDT
36:21
3:50 PM PDT
25:22
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
COVID-19
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions