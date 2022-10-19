A lesson in tribal sovereignty … from Tesla
Tesla's entries into tribal lands also means entry into a different legal sphere as well. A reporter from The Markup helps shed some light on inequitable pricing on broadband internet around the country. We talk Miami real estate with Amy Scott as the second season of "How We Survive" debuts.
Segments From this episode
Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty
Tribal nations, just like states, strive to create a regulatory environment that may bring economic benefits.
