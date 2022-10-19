How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
A lesson in tribal sovereignty … from Tesla
Oct 19, 2022

A lesson in tribal sovereignty … from Tesla

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tesla's entries into tribal lands also means entry into a different legal sphere as well. A reporter from The Markup helps shed some light on inequitable pricing on broadband internet around the country. We talk Miami real estate with Amy Scott as the second season of "How We Survive" debuts.

Segments From this episode

Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty

by Savannah Maher
Oct 19, 2022
Tribal nations, just like states, strive to create a regulatory environment that may bring economic benefits.
Tesla's entry into tribal land also means an entry into a different legal structure.
Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images
