Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A global tax plan, but with compromises for China and India
Jul 2, 2021

A global tax plan, but with compromises for China and India

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: In order to get countries including China and India to agree to a global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, other nations had to agree to an exemption for manufacturing. Plus, with financial services firms moving some jobs out of London since Brexit, the U.K. government has unveiled its plan to make the industry more competitive. We hear from Nicola Watkinson at TheCityUK on what a successful post-Brexit strategy could look like.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Starting up the gas grill may cost you a bit more this year
Starting up the gas grill may cost you a bit more this year
National Parks, and businesses nearby, prepare for holiday rush
National Parks, and businesses nearby, prepare for holiday rush
What corporations need to do, internally and externally, to address social equity
Race and Economy
What corporations need to do, internally and externally, to address social equity
Bands are small businesses, too
Bands are small businesses, too