A global tax plan, but with compromises for China and India

From the BBC World Service: In order to get countries including China and India to agree to a global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, other nations had to agree to an exemption for manufacturing. Plus, with financial services firms moving some jobs out of London since Brexit, the U.K. government has unveiled its plan to make the industry more competitive. We hear from Nicola Watkinson at TheCityUK on what a successful post-Brexit strategy could look like.