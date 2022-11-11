How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A glimmer of good inflation news leads to an upward surge on Wall Street
Nov 11, 2022

A glimmer of good inflation news leads to an upward surge on Wall Street

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
That surge is expected to continue into today. Arizona voters took a big step toward transparency in election financing. Also, we discuss what a U.S. government with divided power could economically mean for Democrats. 

Segments From this episode

What's next for the Democrats' economic agenda?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Nov 11, 2022
Roosevelt Forward CEO Felicia Wong says the party isn't necessarily out of options even if Republicans take Congress.
Roosevelt Forward CEO Felicia Wong says President Biden and congressional Democrats may be able to implement their economic priorities through laws they already passed, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.
Win McNamee via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

