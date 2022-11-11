A glimmer of good inflation news leads to an upward surge on Wall Street
That surge is expected to continue into today. Arizona voters took a big step toward transparency in election financing. Also, we discuss what a U.S. government with divided power could economically mean for Democrats.
Segments From this episode
What's next for the Democrats' economic agenda?
Roosevelt Forward CEO Felicia Wong says the party isn't necessarily out of options even if Republicans take Congress.
