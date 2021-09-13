Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Sep 13, 2021

A conglomerate on the edge of collapse could test China's financial system

From the BBC World Service: Evergrande has operations in health care, autos, theme-park developments and even bottled-water production. It's also China's second-biggest property developer, though with massive debts, credit ratings agencies say time is running out for the company. Plus, while nearly half of the world's professional online gamers are women and girls, they're only taking a fraction of the competition prize money.

