A conglomerate on the edge of collapse could test China’s financial system
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Evergrande has operations in health care, autos, theme-park developments and even bottled-water production. It's also China's second-biggest property developer, though with massive debts, credit ratings agencies say time is running out for the company. Plus, while nearly half of the world's professional online gamers are women and girls, they're only taking a fraction of the competition prize money.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director