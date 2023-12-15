Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

A confuddling, confounding, confusing consumer
Dec 15, 2023

A confuddling, confounding, confusing consumer

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Consumer sentiment is down in the dumps, but consumer spending certainly doesn't reflect that.

Segments From this episode

Consumers say they feel uncertain but still spend freely

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 15, 2023
The disconnect between consumers gloomy sentiment and eager purchasing has some economist wondering what's going on.
Retail sales in November were up .3% from the month before.
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

