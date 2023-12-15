A confuddling, confounding, confusing consumer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Consumer sentiment is down in the dumps, but consumer spending certainly doesn't reflect that.
Segments From this episode
Consumers say they feel uncertain but still spend freely
The disconnect between consumers gloomy sentiment and eager purchasing has some economist wondering what's going on.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC