with David Brancaccio

12/22/2017: The coming robot takeover

(U.S. Edition) The government won't have to shut down after all. It's been funded for about three weeks, but there are some issues that aren't addressed in the bill. We'll take a look at what both Republicans and Democrats have decided to table until January, which include a potential deal to protect Dreamers. Afterwards, we'll discuss the UN's consideration of another round of sanctions against North Korea, and then chat with James Manyika, the lead of a new study from the McKinsey Global Institute, about the effects of automation on employment.

