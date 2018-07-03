DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/07/2018: How well is the economy doing? Your answer depends on your political party

(U.S. Edition) Markets so far aren't reacting particularly well to the news that President Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, is resigning. On today's show, we'll look at why Cohn's departure is creating such uncertainty. Afterwards, we'll discuss the latest data from our Marketplace-Edison Research poll that shows how people feel about the economy. The results: Your view likely depends on your political party. About 63 percent of Republicans say the U.S. economy is doing better than a year ago, while only 23 percent of Democrats do.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.