DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/15/2017: How the effects of sexual harassment are felt around the world

(U.S. Edition) The National Labor Relations Board has overturned a joint-employment standard that was set back in 2015 under Obama. We'll look at how this decision will make it harder for contractors and workers at franchise businesses to form unions. Afterwards, we'll discuss the rising number of people who are defaulting on their student loans, and then talk with BBC reporter Karishma Vaswani about the issue of sexual harassment in workplaces around the world.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.