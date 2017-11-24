DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/24/2017: Kids grow up so fast (but maybe not as fast as they used to)

(Markets Edition) Teens these days are taking longer to get driver's licenses, jobs and go on dates, according to a recent study. We'll look at some of the reasons for rising youth unemployment and the potential consequences. Afterwards, we'll look at why German and Italian workers at Amazon are going on strike against the company, and then discuss the political corruption happening in Guatemala, which may affect the country's abilities to obtain loans

David Brancaccio
