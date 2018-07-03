Employers just can't seem to find workers

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) Automakers are worried about the future with Trump threatening tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars. We'll look at some of the potential consequences these companies could deal with, which includes a decline in millions of car sales. Afterwards, we'll look at whether tariffs have affected employment at U.S. factories yet, and then we'll explore what Mexico's new president could mean for the country's businesses and NAFTA negotiations. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/03/2018) 

