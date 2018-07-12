A crisis in the vanilla economy

(Markets Edition) Over the next few days, the country's biggest banks are gearing up to report their earnings for the most recent quarter — and expectations are high. We'll look at why analysts are anticipating strong earnings. Afterwards, we'll discuss how investors are starting to ask for higher returns in the short term from the government — a potential sign of a recession. Then finally, we'll talk about the rising price of vanilla, which is forcing some players in the ice cream world to make adjustments. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/12/2018)