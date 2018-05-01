01/05/2018: The final jobs report for 2017

(Markets Edition) The December jobs report has just been released, revealing that the economy added 148,000 jobs and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent. We'll evaluate these numbers with Jay Bryson, managing director for Wells Fargo Securities, and then take a closer look at the report's data on the retail sector and wages. Afterwards, we'll discuss the Trump administration's proposal to give leases for offshore oil and gas exploration in places where it's currently banned, and then talk about the rise of natural gas prices following the East Coast's winter storm.