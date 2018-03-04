CLOSE

MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN MARKETPLACE

Keep public service journalism going strong.

donate
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/03/2018: Unions battle Macron in French employment-reform strike

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A battle between unions and Emmanuel Macron is giving the French president his first big test as workers protest his labor reforms. We'll explain what it means for the economy as a planned three-month strike kicks off. Then, Britain is cracking down on ivory selling – but can it move the needle on the number of elephants killed for their tusks each year?  After damaging droughts, regional Indian governments said they’d write off billions in farm loans. But many farmers say that hasn’t happened. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.