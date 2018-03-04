04/03/2018: Unions battle Macron in French employment-reform strike

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A battle between unions and Emmanuel Macron is giving the French president his first big test as workers protest his labor reforms. We'll explain what it means for the economy as a planned three-month strike kicks off. Then, Britain is cracking down on ivory selling – but can it move the needle on the number of elephants killed for their tusks each year? After damaging droughts, regional Indian governments said they’d write off billions in farm loans. But many farmers say that hasn’t happened.