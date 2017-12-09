09/12/2017: French president faces first major protest
(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... French President Emmanuel Macron faces the first major protest of his presidency as unhappy workers express their displeasure with his proposed labor reforms. We’ll tell you what’s happening on the streets of Paris. Afterwards, we’ll explain what’s behind the UN’s new sanctions against North Korea. Then, we’ll take you to the Frankfurt Auto Show where "electrification" is the buzzword of the day.