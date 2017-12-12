DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/12/2017: Will the U.S. return to the Paris climate deal?

(Global Edition) From BBC World Service … Two years after the Paris climate accord was signed, how much progress has been made? French President Emmanuel Macron thinks President Trump will bring the U.S. back into the deal. Influential think-thank The Rand Corporation is predicting any break with the European Union will hurt the British economy. But they say there is one outlying scenario which could bring benefits to the U.K., EU and the U.S. Plus: Would you like to receive $665 per month for doing absolutely nothing? We hear from Finland, where Universal Basic Income is being trialled.

David Brancaccio
