11/15/2017: The tax cut that's turning into an Obamacare cut

(U.S. Edition) Republicans are looking for ways to pay for the tax cuts they're proposing. One of them: repealing the Obamacare mandate that individuals have to buy insurance. We'll do the math on how that would work. Afterwards, we'll discuss how medium-sized banks are downsizing to escape the Federal Reserve as one of their regulators, and then talk with art critic Blake Gopnik about a Leonardo da Vinci painting that could sell for more than $100 million tonight.

